Low voltage at coil - after trying to start the motor?

YadiStang

YadiStang

Member
Sep 2, 2015
64
4
8
Eastern PA
I could use some help here. I have a Pertronix III and was using a stock coil for awhile without issue. The resistor wire was bypassed at the ignition switch.

I switched to a Flamethrower coil thinking it was simple upgrade to a very old coil. When I started the car for the first time, it ran for about a minute and then stopped. When I attempted to restart it, it fired off but never started. I immediately suspected the coil because it was the only thing that has changed. I checked the ignition wire voltage at the coil with the key on and it read about 7 volts. I jumpered the pos+ coil terminal to the battery and the car started/ran perfectly.

  • I removed the pos ignition wire and check it again with voltmeter (key on) and it reads 12v.
  • I put it back onto the coil, re-check the voltage and it is still 12v.
  • I try starting the car - doesn't start. Checked ignition wire voltage again before shutting key off and it is about 7v.
  • I remove the ignition wire from the coil and test it - and it reads 12v.
  • I hold the ignition wire and positive distributor wire together, off the coil, and it measures 7v.
  • Aftermarket tach wire was removed early on during the troubleshooting
Obviously something in distributor (circuit) is pulling the voltage down to a "no run" situation but only when using the ignition wire - because, as I pointed out above, when I jumpered the coil to the battery, it ran fine. By jumpering the coil successfully, is this still pointing to the ignition wire - event though I can read 12v at different times? Maybe a crap connection/splice that only presents when there is a large draw on it - but it didn't do it for the original coil? Do these coils put more demand on the feed side of the circuit?

Can someone help me by explaining what is possibly happening and why?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T Fuel Low voltage at pump harness plug. 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 9
Jmed05GT Low voltage while idling and no battery light 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
Russ Cochran Low voltage at pin connector on alternator Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
E Low voltage at fuel pump fuse SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
9 94 gt low voltage at fuel pump 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
MafiaMustang Low Voltage At Idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
S Electrical Low Voltage In 87 Fox Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C Low Voltage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B Electrical Tps Troubles. Low Voltage At The Vref Or Org/wht Wire. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
echo7 Battery Voltage Seems Low To Me... 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
69shocktower Electrical Running Voltage Too Low 69 Coupe? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
Buko Code 66 Low Maf Voltage- All Checks Ok. Ecm? Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
8 help tps low voltage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Yellow302 Low Voltage, belt slipping? What other causes? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 16
M DPFE voltage too low SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
S ECT Voltage Low Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
6 Alternator low voltage Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
5 low voltage code on maf sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
G low voltage problem. help!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
G low voltage problem The Welcome Wagon 2
D Voltage Spike - Both Low and High 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
90topdown base idle reset- low TPS voltage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
itltrot TPS voltage REALLY low?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
itltrot Tps voltage really low 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
Airbeast Low VREF voltages and speedometer going crazy after engine install. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Z Will low voltage cause problems? SVT Tech Forum 10
officer dick High temp, battery light, low voltage, and it won't start with out a push. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
ninety15.0 Code 66 LOW MAF VOLTAGE Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
P low voltage battery light flashing... anyone know y? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
D 3g installed...still low voltage....help!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
STROKED_LX Low voltage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
9 Mod help, low voltage from pullies? Also intake help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
reenmachine Check out this low-voltage warning light setup... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
B Low Battery Voltage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Mr_Q 3G alt and my voltage is still low. Something else? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
flgants Will low voltage from the alt make the CHECK ENGINE light come on? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
hernandez low voltage reading Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
junkstang95 High temp, high oil press, low voltage??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
M New Electric fan :) low voltage :( Classic Mustang Specific Tech 15
E EVP voltage to low Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
9 can bad o2 sensors cause idle surge and low maf voltage... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
Scott W PULLEYS - hp increase vs low voltage? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
ragtop88 Electrical Low Coolant Sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
F What's it Worth? Red on red 1984, GT vert, 5.0, 26k miles What is it Worth?!?!? 0
M Scary front end wobble at low speed only 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 3
fredfifty Engine Low Oil Sensor Gasket Leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
C Progress Thread Project Low buck GT convert 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
A 66 Mustang Gas pedal seems low? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
R Help please. Burns oil, low compression but no broken rings. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
V Help! Low compression on cylinder one 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom