Low voltage at coil - after trying to start the motor?

YadiStang
Member
-
- Sep 2, 2015
-
- 64
-
- 4
-
- 8
I could use some help here. I have a Pertronix III and was using a stock coil for awhile without issue. The resistor wire was bypassed at the ignition switch.
I switched to a Flamethrower coil thinking it was simple upgrade to a very old coil. When I started the car for the first time, it ran for about a minute and then stopped. When I attempted to restart it, it fired off but never started. I immediately suspected the coil because it was the only thing that has changed. I checked the ignition wire voltage at the coil with the key on and it read about 7 volts. I jumpered the pos+ coil terminal to the battery and the car started/ran perfectly.
Can someone help me by explaining what is possibly happening and why?
I switched to a Flamethrower coil thinking it was simple upgrade to a very old coil. When I started the car for the first time, it ran for about a minute and then stopped. When I attempted to restart it, it fired off but never started. I immediately suspected the coil because it was the only thing that has changed. I checked the ignition wire voltage at the coil with the key on and it read about 7 volts. I jumpered the pos+ coil terminal to the battery and the car started/ran perfectly.
- I removed the pos ignition wire and check it again with voltmeter (key on) and it reads 12v.
- I put it back onto the coil, re-check the voltage and it is still 12v.
- I try starting the car - doesn't start. Checked ignition wire voltage again before shutting key off and it is about 7v.
- I remove the ignition wire from the coil and test it - and it reads 12v.
- I hold the ignition wire and positive distributor wire together, off the coil, and it measures 7v.
- Aftermarket tach wire was removed early on during the troubleshooting
Can someone help me by explaining what is possibly happening and why?