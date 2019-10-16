Lowering springs

Hey all, looking to lower my ‘15 gt with 37k. I have 19 inch perf pack wheels. Probably only gonna go down an inch at most. Questions

1. Even though lower mileage car should i do shocks/struts replacement?
2. Are there any other mods i should incorporate at same time like bumpsteer kit or new links, etc?
 

I would do both personally. But I also have a question, who works on your car? Does your mechanic of choice have a lift appropriate to a lowered car? My local ford dealer has real issues getting my car on their lift. It’s lowered 1 inch.
 
