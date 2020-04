I’m looking to add a key on 12v fuse box to my 93 fox. I am looking for the best source for a 12v key on wire under the dash. I will run that to a separate fuse box (6) accessories powered with key on. Wideband / shift light / Boost solenoid / small other things that I don’t have plans for yet lol. I know there is a main key on near the ignition, just wanting to get some input here.