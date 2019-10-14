Microsquirt V3-No start with spout in

OldManRiver
'86 5L that aside from a Accufab 70mm TB is completely stock.
Purchased the Microsquirt V3 with pigtail from EFI Source.I wanted to get to know the Microsquirt/TS software before installing my 331 build this coming spring.
-For the swap an Autometer WB and the supplied 3 bar Map sensor were installed.
-Timing was set to 10 deg before removing the stock ECU
-stock O2 harness was unplugged
The only way to get the car started with the Microsquirt ECU(TS set to fixed timing) is with the spout pulled,when idling if I install the spout the car shuts down.
I have the stock MAP sensor plug wire-tapped into the harness so I can swap back and forth to the 3 bar unit,this allows me to easily install the stock MAP,O2's,and stock ECU so I can at least drive the vehicle the few days we have left here in WI since the Microsquirt is giving me trouble.
So when the stock ECU is installed I start the car with the spout pulled to verify timing and when I plug the spout in the timing advances like it should.I have driven the car with the stock ECU back in place and it runs great,so not sure why when the Microsquirt ECU is installed it's not willing to receive the TFI signal and will only start with timing fixed/ spout removed.
TS settings:http://www.msextra.com/doc/pdf/Micro...rdware-3.4.pdf(section 6.3 Ford TFI)
Basic trigger
Falling edge
Going high
WLED
Single coil
Fixed duty
Dwell duty 50%
After a few weeks of going back and forth I'm just not sure where to look at this point,any help would be appreciated.
