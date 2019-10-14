Microsquirt V3-No start with spout in

OldManRiver
Feb 14, 2015
142
85
38
47
Central Wisconsin
'86 5L that aside from a Accufab 70mm TB is completely stock.
Purchased the Microsquirt V3 with pigtail from EFI Source.I wanted to get to know the Microsquirt/TS software before installing my 331 build this coming spring.

-For the swap an Autometer WB and the supplied 3 bar Map sensor were installed.
-Timing was set to 10 deg before removing the stock ECU
-stock O2 harness was unplugged
The only way to get the car started with the Microsquirt ECU(TS set to fixed timing) is with the spout pulled,when idling if I install the spout the car shuts down.

I have the stock MAP sensor plug wire-tapped into the harness so I can swap back and forth to the 3 bar unit,this allows me to easily install the stock MAP,O2's,and stock ECU so I can at least drive the vehicle the few days we have left here in WI since the Microsquirt is giving me trouble.

So when the stock ECU is installed I start the car with the spout pulled to verify timing and when I plug the spout in the timing advances like it should.I have driven the car with the stock ECU back in place and it runs great,so not sure why when the Microsquirt ECU is installed it's not willing to receive the TFI signal and will only start with timing fixed/ spout removed.

TS settings:http://www.msextra.com/doc/pdf/Micro...rdware-3.4.pdf(section 6.3 Ford TFI)
Basic trigger
Falling edge
Going high
WLED
Single coil
Fixed duty
Dwell duty 50%


After a few weeks of going back and forth I'm just not sure where to look at this point,any help would be appreciated.
 

Blown88GT
Nov 13, 1999
2,156
513
164
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
It looks like EFI Source provides a TFI interface circuit as part of the adapter harness. It is not part of the Microsquirt (or Microsquirt Module).

see p.84

SPOUT pin5 to WLED pin17 on Microsquirt
PIP pin6 to VR- pin21 on Microsquirt

TFI for Microsquirt.jpg
 
a91what
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
10,049
6,207
204
31
Hillsborough county
Hello, you are in the right place, please verify the above post and also a copy of your ..msq will be helpful in tracking down any settings issues.
 
OldManRiver
Feb 14, 2015
142
85
38
47
Central Wisconsin
Blown88gt,that's the same info I referenced in my post (section 6.3 of the hardware manual),and I have confirmed the position of pin 17 and 21 in the pigtail harness with the resistor in place.
Pin position IGN1 and IGN2 in the pigtail are left empty ruling out that if WLED setting is correct or not.
Thx
 
a91what
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
10,049
6,207
204
31
Hillsborough county
Ok so using the info from the first post you have some settings that are incorrect.


Basic trigger
Falling edge
Going Low
WLED
Single coil
Fixed duty
Dwell duty 50%

alter them and report back
 
OldManRiver
Feb 14, 2015
142
85
38
47
Central Wisconsin
Thanks for taking the time guys.
I will report tomorrow evening with the results,sorry for the delay but the Packers are kinda a big deal up here,got 50 on the Lions.lol
 
OldManRiver
Feb 14, 2015
142
85
38
47
Central Wisconsin
After burning the tune with the "going low" setting the car fired right off with the spout in place.
Idle was a little high at 1150 but steady,on the rich side at 12:1 but all are things I can work with.

I can't thank you enough a91what,something that's so simple but had me pulling my hair out especially considering I thought my settings were correct coming from the manual.
 
