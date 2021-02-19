Misfiring

MyNewEdge

New Member
Feb 19, 2021
Alabama
Morning, so just over a month ago I shot a plug and took it in to have a helicoil installed and replaced all 8 plugs and coils at the same time. Just a few days ago I shot a different plug, yet again I had a helicoil installed with another new coil and plug. As it stands, it’s still misfiring and so I replaced the Ignition terminal connector to be safe and was running fine for about 3 different 5+/- mile round trips and then the last start up, back to throwing a code and running a tad rough. Any ideas?
 

