MM Road and track lowering springs not lowering?

Hey everyone, I'm doing a crap ton of suspension work and an engine swap to my 82 4cyl so the car isn't street worthy right now, but I just put in my rear maximum motorsports road and track lowering springs with J&M height adjustable lower control arms and it definitely doesn't look like it really dropped the car the amount it should have which is .75"-1.25" on the rear...I just mocked up the wheel with the rotor to see how it looked, so no caliper or anything.



Now, this weekend I installed a newly built 8.8 rear diff, J&M adjustable upper (adjusted to stock length) and J&M Weight Jacker lower control arms and the MM road and track lowering springs. The wheel/tire combo is SVE r350 18X9 and nitto nt555 g2 265/35/r18 in one pic, and the stock setup in the other pic. The differential is jacked up with a floor jack so the weight of the car should be on the springs and nothing is torqued yet, and the pig tail on the springs are at 9 o'clock per install instructions. The upper and lower control arms SEEMED to articulate just fine when I was jacking the differential up and down, however I did have a pretty hard time getting the lower passenger side into the differential and was running low on grease, but it was still lightly coated. The weight jacker control arms are also supposed to give additional height adjustment from 1" drop to 2" lift but they are bottomed out...



If anyone could give me some ideas as to what might be going on I would be very appreciative! Thanks

​ ​