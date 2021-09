Hey guys I was hoping I could get some help here. Well I left my keys in my car and I was trying to get my driver side door open by poking through the door panel with a metal hanger, well that didn’t work but I was able to get it unlocked. The problem now is that the door handle will not work from the outside anymore and when I move the door it makes like a clicking noise. Thanks for the help in advance. I have a mustang 2010