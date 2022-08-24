Mustang II One Wire Alternator Conversion?

I'm new to your forum and excited to be here. I inherited a 1980's 1957 Thunderbird kit car from my late father. This car has a custom tubed frame and used a Mustang II donor (unsure which year) for parts (including the front end, electrical, brakes, gas tank, etc.). The original 1967 289 expired last year and I recently replaced it with a built late '80s 302 roller. I replaced the original alternator with a ProForm GM Style 1 wire. Now unsure how to deal with/wire the existing Mustang II alternator harness and voltage regulator to complete the build (see images attached). Any help/suggestions/tips would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance!

20220824_090445A.jpg 20220824_090613A.jpg . 20220824_090530A.jpg
 

