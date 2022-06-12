Just spent a frustrating weekend with my son with a Mustang 2 front suspension going on a kit car chassis. The kit IS designed to use Mustang2 suspension. The manual says that some strut arms/rods need to be re-bent to work correctly. We did that and followed the directions. When we attempted to mount the strut arms onto the LCAs the strut arms forced the LCAs forward. In other words it seemed like the strut arms were too long (even after heating and rebending according to the manual's directions). So we have a simple question. Should the LCAs be perpendicular to the long axis of the chassis? After installing the strut arms, the LCAs are 3/8" to 1/2" beyond 90 degrees (pushed towards the front bumper). This was with the rubber bushings on the chassis end of the strut arms completely compressed. Any thoughts or help GREATLY APPRECIATED! Thanks.