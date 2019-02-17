Hi!



I bought this for my self for a wedding present. Searched ALL over for a coupe (of course) and even a hatch and couldn’t find one at all. This convertible caught my eye and I pulled the trigger. I feel like I over-paid, but whatever. I’m happy.



I ran the vin and it said it was and AOD car. But now it’s a 5 speed so the previous owner swapped it.



What does that mean for my rear end? Is it a 2.73? 8.8? Any help would be appreciated.



It needs paint. Bad.



The photos are attached in order of how I got it and to how it sits today.