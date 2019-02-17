Progress Thread My first fox. 88 vert

Hi!

I bought this for my self for a wedding present. Searched ALL over for a coupe (of course) and even a hatch and couldn’t find one at all. This convertible caught my eye and I pulled the trigger. I feel like I over-paid, but whatever. I’m happy.

I ran the vin and it said it was and AOD car. But now it’s a 5 speed so the previous owner swapped it.

What does that mean for my rear end? Is it a 2.73? 8.8? Any help would be appreciated.

It needs paint. Bad.

The photos are attached in order of how I got it and to how it sits today.
 

Nice car man. I love the color and the wheels. 17 inch ponies right? I had a vert the same color, that was also my first mustang. My vert was also an 88. Bought it in 99. Looks good!
 
Nice looking car. The 2:73 is the gear ratio of the rear end gears. 2:73 came stock in an AOD car usually. People usually swap gears to a higher ratio for better acceleration. 3:73s are a common swap. All v8 cars came with the 8.8 rear end.
 
Nice looking car. The 2:73 is the gear ratio of the rear end gears. 2:73 came stock in an AOD car usually. People usually swap gears to a higher ratio for better acceleration. 3:73s are a common swap. All v8 cars came with the 8.8 rear end.
So 3:73 will be the next mod. Thanks!
 
Some dudes say 3.55’s, never had em in my stangs. I do like the 3.73’s I have. I drove my car today after a couple months, loved it!
 
AOD cars could have had 3.27s. Rare, but it was an option.


I have 3.73s in my fox and if I could do it again, I'd do 3.55s
 
The easiest way to tell what is in the rear is to put it on a lift ( in neutral ) and spin the wheels by hand. Mark the driveshaft and one of the wheels and count. Three and a half turns to spin driveshaft one complete turn is 3.55....three times 3.08...less than three 2.73...three and 3/4 turns 3.73....four turns 4.10.

You may already have 3.73 gears. Also, if both wheels spin same direction when turned by hand then it's good posi rear. If only one spins ( or other wheel turns opposite direction ) it's an open rear or the clutches in the rear need to be rebuilt.
 
I just might get the 17 inch pony’s. The more I see them, the more I like em.
 
Since you get to pick the new gear ratio, I recommend 3.55. If you ever mod the engine to put out decent power, 3.55 is plenty of gear.

With my 400 hp at the wheels, I think 3.73 that I have is too much.
 
Id say 300hp or under go with 3.73. Over 300, I recommend 3.55.

With my 92, I get great action all through 3rd and 4th and no traction problems. Forget 1st and 2nd I have to nurse or else its wheel spin. So I think my overall setup would be more usable with 3.55. I would be able to give more throttle without traction problems with 3.55. Maybe I'll change out the 3.73's someday
 
AOD cars could have had 3.27s. Rare, but it was an option.


I like the 3.55's with stock height rubber becase the engine is just shy of my power peak a few hundred r.p.m. in 4th going through the traps on a good run at trap speeds around 105 to 106.
 
this is going to sound very strange or maybe even a little ricey, but i want to be able to roll in first gear - hammer the gas, and have the tires break loose. im not doing any racing, just want a fun car.
 
