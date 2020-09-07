Electrical My passenger blinker doesnt work..

So drivers side blinker blinks. Hazards only 1 side blinks, driverside..

I had a bad bulb, replaced it, thought for sure that would be it. But no luck.

Passenger side bulb in dash will go green, but not blink.

Checked bulbs in rear, all look good.
Checked ign switch, plugged in good.
My grounds for the lights are good.

Where is the turn signal flasher located?
Abd the multifunction switch?

Thanks.
 

