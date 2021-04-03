New, finally

M

mansour.aref

New Member
Apr 3, 2021
1
1
0
44
Saudi Arabia
Hello everyone,

Finally and 30 years after driving my first Foxbody, I own one. The car is not in good shape, it has a good engine (347), good trans, a 3.73 diff, and nice wheels. The car will require work, but I am in no hurry. Looking forward to the experience, and the collective knowhow here.

My Horse.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 7991LXnSHO

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
New Guy from Mi
Replies
4
Views
375
The Welcome Wagon
mrshaund79
M
D
New to forum
Replies
5
Views
323
The Welcome Wagon
datBme150
D
M
New Member Maryland 90 lx
Replies
2
Views
287
The Welcome Wagon
caliber92
caliber92
C
Newby in VA
Replies
3
Views
441
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
6
At LAST! A Forum for all us pony owners!
Replies
3
Views
148
The Welcome Wagon
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
Top Bottom