New, finally

mansour.aref
- Apr 3, 2021
Hello everyone,
Finally and 30 years after driving my first Foxbody, I own one. The car is not in good shape, it has a good engine (347), good trans, a 3.73 diff, and nice wheels. The car will require work, but I am in no hurry. Looking forward to the experience, and the collective knowhow here.
