New Forum Questions, Answers, Feedback, and things that make you go, "Hmmmmm"

FAQ:

QUICK NAVIGATION MENU

MARKING FORUMS READ

SKIN SELECTION

I'D LIKE TO CALL A FRIEND

KEEPING TABS ON PERSONS OF INTEREST

MEDIA - VIDEOS - SOUND CLIPS - OH MY!

GET UPDATES FOR YOUR FAVORITE FORUMS

Here's the first...Many have commented that they have to preform MORE steps to navigate through sub-forums than they did in VB.No you don't. This little icon here is your friend! It's the. It's pretty slick so try it out.There's this one at the top and there's a another at the bottom of the forum.This is a pretty big forum. I'm sure their aren't many folks who are interested in every thread in it. If you've not been on in a while, click on the COMMUNITY tab at the top of the forum. Click on MARK FORUMS READ. Your WHAT'S NEW listing will now be more pertinent and you can keep up with updated threads that you're wither following or participating in. This in No Way Prevents you from visiting and seeing your favorite stomping grounds but if you're a site wide participant, this is pretty useful.Also:When you log into Stangnet, you will see two lists. The top list is for threads that have changed since your last visit. Below that list are all the threads that were unread by you before (i.e. you didn't read them the last time you logged on either).Generally, here's how I use this feature:When I log on I click on WHAT'S NEW. I view those threads that have changed that I'm interested in. Once I'm done with that, I click on COMMUNITY and MARK ALL FORUMS READ. This way, the list is current and I'm not trudging through a large list of threads that I will never read. In other words... this feature works a lot better if you 'clean house' once in a while.Don't like the color of the forum? Change it. There are two user selectable skins to choose from. The default skin BLUEMOON and a dark skin DARKBLUEMOON.Scroll to the bottom of your screen and you will see it on the left side:Just click it. A pop-up window will show with the selections.You're participating in a thread that you'd like your buddy to see or you'd like to draw the attention of someone who you think knows the answer or is interested (for any reason).Simply put an @ sign in front of their User Name. They will receive an alert directing them to thread where you placed it.Example: MRaburn likes the idea of having a FAQ to help highlight the features of the new forum. DocG2828 came up with the idea.You need not use it in a sentence or anything. Just place it somewhere in your text.Want to keep up with new products from your favorite sponsors?That LaserSVT guy really cracks me up. I wanna see what he's up to.You can do all of that and more.Click on their AVATAR. In the pop-up menu click FOLLOW.The next day when you log on? You want to see what LaserSVT has been doing?Click on your USER INTERFACE tab at the top right of the screen. Click on PEOPLE YOU FOLLOW. The rest should be self-explanatory.Checkout http://img696.imageshack.us/img696/2200/userinterfaced.jpg On the right hand side are the categories for the media section. You can post them from just about any video/audio hosting website you can think of (not FTPs). Want to just browse? That works too! PM Noobz347 if you have ideas for new topics in the media section. It's just gotten started so feedback is always welcome!This is a new feature. It will send you a brief index update of activity for the forums that you choose. At the top, right hand side, of the forum that you're viewing you will see this:Click WATCH FORUM and updates will be sent to the email address that you specified when you signed up for StangNet.