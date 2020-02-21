New guy with SVO

C

ClayBelt

New Member
Feb 21, 2020
1
0
0
20
Leon County, FL
So I became a mustang owner purely by accident, was looking to sell my 66 tbird from high school after letting it sit for two years in college when a guy offered me a 1986 SVO Mustang for it. Ended up trading and here I am with a 95,000 mile, bone stock SVO that is fluids and tires away from being back in the road. I hope to be making some progress towards improving its handling and using it for autocross, I’m used to my modified grand marquis so it might take some re-education to avoid dumb mistakes.
 

