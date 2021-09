Build plans changed so I am now sitting on a brand new-in-the-box Maximum Motorsports MMKM-1 tubular K-Member for SBF in 1979-1995 Mustangs (will NOT work with 4.6L mod motors). K-Member is still in MM shrink wrap, I only opened the box to take a picture of the K-Member and the included hardware. Location is Naperville, IL (far west suburb of Chicago). $500 plus shipping or come pick it up and save the shipping.