Hello From California

Hi All new member.

2nd time mustang owner



1st. Was 1966 mustang V8 conversion



2nd and current project is a 92 v8 Notchback mustang.

Current mods :

Maximum Motorsports : Full length Frame connectors, rear control arms, panhard bar, K member brace, strut tower brace, CC plates.

BBK: Lowering springs, shorty headers

Tokico shock all around

Sn95 conversion spindles and rear-end

Torque box re-enforcement

AOD to T5 conversion

I've done all the work in my drive way during this year. My goal for this car is to make it a decent canyon driver, maybe be able to keep up with my buddies and their S2K's.



Currently getting a few parts ready to maybe Megasquirt2PnP. Will be looking for help when doing that.