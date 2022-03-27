New member

K

KevinC

New Member
Jan 11, 2022
2
0
0
43
Philadelphia, PA
Hi all,

I picked up a 2003 GT from a friend who had been neglecting it for years and am bringing it back to life:

- It had no mufflers, and now have the Dynomax Super Turbos.
- The prior owner added an after market head unit without accounting for anything else, so the Mach 480 all sounded like crap. I've redone the entire sound system with a double din unit, backup cam, and 1K amp

I have some steering and other exhaust issues and then a full detail! Glad to find a community for this pony!
 

