New Mustang Owner Here

Hello everybody! I recently just bought a 94 Mustang GT. Car had serious rust in the trunk area, most areas already have plates I welded in, however there is a decent chunk out of the right wheel well and a small hole in the trunk that I can't get to unless I drop the tank (right above the tank). It was originally canary yellow but the paint was faded horribly and there was clear coat peeling across a lot of the car. I decided to give painting a shot (I'm a mechanic not a painter) and the paint came out less than desirable. Tons of orange peel, solvent pop and grit. Currently in the process of wetsanding the whole entire car then touching up panels that need it. (single stage paint not base/clear) This car is a long term project that has been a dream for awhile. I have a spare 302 that is hopefully getting stroked and the old H/C/I combo. Short term is getting the paint looking good, fixing the obnoxiously stiff clutch, and sanding/cleaning the underside of the car then giving it some sort of oil based coat to help prevent future surface rust. Frame is solid and the floorboards are too, it's just the rear trunk area isn't very hot. But I know how to weld and have a lot of time! Not to mention I got the car for a steal! Thanks for the look, now I got to go yank the clutch cable as I have a sneaking suspicion it's binding and/or junk.