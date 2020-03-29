New to mustangs

Hi All,
New to mustangs and the forums, I purchased a 66 coupe with no motor/trans. I decided to go the 5.0 EFI w/ T5 route so I picked up a 87 fox that was far from perfect.
I have motor and trans out, now just deciding if I should rebuild the 5.0 or just throw it in and run it for awhile, its got 104k.

Looks forward to wrenching on it more, but really want to get it up and running this summer.
 

Welcome!!

Even an old EFI 5.0 can make that 66 a load of fun. I say get it in, running, and everything up to speed. A running “mock up” I would say. Enjoy it for a while and then if you want to rebuild, go for it.
And everyone here is going to want to see pics! ..... and more pics!
 
