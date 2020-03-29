Hi All,

New to mustangs and the forums, I purchased a 66 coupe with no motor/trans. I decided to go the 5.0 EFI w/ T5 route so I picked up a 87 fox that was far from perfect.

I have motor and trans out, now just deciding if I should rebuild the 5.0 or just throw it in and run it for awhile, its got 104k.



Looks forward to wrenching on it more, but really want to get it up and running this summer.