New upholstery

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
EDIT: Just letting people know the drivers seat started falling apart after 7 months. Link below:

I am almost done with the install of new TMI cloth upholstery in my 93 coupe. Came out O.K. I have a slight issue with the rear seat bottom and am waiting to see how this gets resolved. Anyway, picture time.

Front seats down to the frames. Frames were in excellent condition.

ELe52A.jpg



New foam

iblErY.jpg


GJIUZf.jpg


Upholstery

tvbIKj.jpg


LKk9oq.jpg


cDrcUn.jpg



Xv3MZu.jpg


Rear seat top

vM6bVw.jpg


ndkqCV.jpg


The seat bottom has a snag in the piping. Even if I try to "work" the snag back in for some reason it isn't right. It's almost as if a loop was supposed to go over this and it didn't. Waiting to see if they are going to have me send it back and try and fix it or replace it or....live with it. Not sure yet.

5ChPgq.jpg
 
Steel1

Steel1

Looks nice!
I did my front seats last year with TMI Mach 1 style upholstery, my hands were killing me the next day..lol.
I found that the rod pockets will tear easily when sliding rods through, other than that I was happy with the quality.
 
stanglx2002

stanglx2002

How do you like the quality of the foam and covers? I am looking at redoing my front seats of my black mustang as the foam needs replaced and a couple small holes in the covers. Taking this car back to original as much as possible.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Looks good. When I had a TMI kit in hand, I was impressed with the quality. Never got the chance to install it, but the foam and material seemed to be very nice and the stitching was on point.

I installed the Corbeau rear seat kit, and though the TMI stuff was better IMHO.
 
Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
The quality overall is good. I find I sit a lot higher now in the car as this foam is pretty firm. The upholstery is "close" to original, but you can definitely tell it's not. I don't mean that as a knock on the product, more like an observation. It is way better than the old worn out upholstery that was in the car.
 
darryl paarman

darryl paarman

I really like this color for the seats . Now that you've had it for a while - what is your impression. Would you do it again?
In your opinion - was it worth it ?
I
 
Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
Driver's seat didn't last 7 months and it's looking awful.

www.stangnet.com

Really disappointed in my TMI Upholstery

I purchased the TMI Opal Gray cloth a while back, not even a year ago. Wasn't thrilled with the material but I installed it. This is the driver's seat after a few months on a car that I drive MAYBE once a week. You can see the material shedding like a dog Then there is this..... More...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
