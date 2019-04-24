New upholstery

EDIT: Just letting people know the drivers seat started falling apart after 7 months. Link below:

I am almost done with the install of new TMI cloth upholstery in my 93 coupe. Came out O.K. I have a slight issue with the rear seat bottom and am waiting to see how this gets resolved. Anyway, picture time.Front seats down to the frames. Frames were in excellent condition.New foamUpholsteryRear seat topThe seat bottom has a snag in the piping. Even if I try to "work" the snag back in for some reason it isn't right. It's almost as if a loop was supposed to go over this and it didn't. Waiting to see if they are going to have me send it back and try and fix it or replace it or....live with it. Not sure yet.