No electrical power

Couple years ago I purchased a COpart auction car from an individual for a 5 spd swap. Car is a 2000 v6. Ended up not pulling the trans and now I'm trying to get the car running. My issues arise when I put a hot battery on the car and no power is getting past the distribution box under hood to the rest of the car. I've visually checked the wiring under dash and in the drivers fender well and nothing broken or frayed. All connections are made and secure but I'm baffled about this. I've looked up layouts and cannot find a relay or fuse that controls this. Any help would be greatly appreciated.



Thanks,

Nate