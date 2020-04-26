No fire on a 1987 5.0 EFI

I have a 1987 5.0 EFI that won't fire.
This engine is in a custom '50 Ford truck.
I first determined the fuel pump was dead.
I replaced the fuel pump, gas cycles through and has 42 lbs of pressure.
Sprayed starting fluid into the intake and it tried to fire.
I have power to the injectors, but I was told when turning over the engine the test light should pulse, which it doesn't. It is just a constant light.
Checked fuses and they are all good.
Wondering about relays or maybe other issues.
 

