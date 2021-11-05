I replaced the stock fuel pump with one of the same. Since I have bad gas in the tank, I have a fuel line running from the pump to a gas canister with a see-through filter attached. I can see no fuel in the filter when I crank the engine. The engine starts with starting fluid.



When the fuel pump lever is inserted into the engine, is it possible to miss the crankshaft? The two bolts went in as they should.

Thanks for your response.