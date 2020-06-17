Non H.O. cam with H.O. again..

I have a 85' mustang with 88' sd efi. Acquired another engine for it recently; 30 over pistons, edelbrock performer heads, cobra upper and lower, 1.6 roller rockers, and a trickflow stage 2 cam. The cam is a non H.O. firing order so I've already done my homework for this fix, change to non H.O. ecu or change cam or put a carburetor on it. My question is what would happen if I jumped my signal wires of the O² sensors together? Would it read the fire from number 5 as number 2 so it will stop dumping fuel, or cause irreparable damage to the ecu or O² sensors if it works at all?