Non H.O. cam with H.O. again..

B

B.D. Magoo

New Member
Jun 17, 2020
1
0
0
39
Chattanooga TN
I have a 85' mustang with 88' sd efi. Acquired another engine for it recently; 30 over pistons, edelbrock performer heads, cobra upper and lower, 1.6 roller rockers, and a trickflow stage 2 cam. The cam is a non H.O. firing order so I've already done my homework for this fix, change to non H.O. ecu or change cam or put a carburetor on it. My question is what would happen if I jumped my signal wires of the O² sensors together? Would it read the fire from number 5 as number 2 so it will stop dumping fuel, or cause irreparable damage to the ecu or O² sensors if it works at all?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S 4.2 crank/rods/pistons in a early non roller cam 3.8 v6 block ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S Engine Can I switch to an early model steel geared, non-retard cam drive on my carburated 1986 ,5.0 HO engine? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
D 5.0 H.o Cam Vs Non 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
98blackstallion 5.0l cam into 351w non roller? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
F non pi head/pi cam and pi intake hp gains SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 28
C Cams for PI heads on a Non Pi Block SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
P HO cam into non HO 302 motor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 30
J non-pi heads and pi cam question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
B ho vs non-ho cams Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
O non roller cam/lifters in roller block Classic Mustang Specific Tech 28
M cam options for non roller blocks Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
jerry S roller vs non-roller cam Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
D 351w non roller cam block question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
TireSmoknWindsr What's a non-roller cam equivilant to an E303 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
C non-ho cam in ho roller motor????? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R Carburetor for 93 2.3L non turbo 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 8
jenrik Pi intake on non pi heads SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 18
F Swapping engines...Anybody ever swapped ABS into a Non ABS New Edge? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
6 2.3l non turbo engine wiring 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 0
D Non stock wheels and tires on a 65 coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
D Adding a Mach 460 to a 94/95 non Mach setup? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
1970machwon Engine The kid with the non-HO engine back again boys. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
D Adding a Mach 460 to a 94/95 non Mach setup Mustang Sound & Shine All 5
hoopty5.0 Progress Thread Hoopty5.0's non-hoopty-clean-up-project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 632
S which superchargers fit stock 96 non PI engine? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
B UPDATED. Newbie dual bowl master cyl 66 stang conversion question (drum/drum non-power) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Musseman69 Non-post hardtop out of S550 Mustang? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
S Engine 1988 Non ho with gt40 heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S Recomendations for. Non drone muffler?? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
1970machwon Engine 1987 mustang GT, HO vs Non-HO questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 32
J Non Mustang question.. Which 1994 - 1997 F-150 Truck did the 351 W Come in? like which trim? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
A Engine egr or non egr gt40 intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
B need advice looking at a 2002 saleen non super charger 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
jwalking 67 Convertible Odd Non-Option 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Fordfreak93 Failed Inspection For No Check Engine Light 1988 Non-maf Car? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 30
J Non Lock Rpms 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 40
M Tips For A Non Ford Guy 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
D '68 Mustang Non-tilt Steering Column 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
JD2210 Ho Vs. Non Ho Rebuild Kits Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
G Expired Wtb Gt40 Cylinder Heads Non "p" Engine and Power Adder 4
2000xp8 Quickest Full Weight, Street Non Drag Foxes In The 1/4? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
N Oem Bushings In Non Oem Control Arms? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
J ?? Non-stop Beep ?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
V Paint and Body Creating A Hood Scoop (non Functioning) On 2004 V6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
horseballz Non Standard 3g Alternator Upgrade? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
K Can I Swap My Old Non Abs Axle Shaft With One That Has Abs 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
from6to8 Help And Advice On Modular Vs Non. Might Get Another Stang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
from6to8 I'd Like Some Insight And Advice On Modular Vs Non Modulars. I'm Thinking About Getting Another Car 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
NCsProdigy 87GT 87 Gt (5.0 H.o.) With 88 T-bird Motor (5.0 Non H.o.) Please Read And Help!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
srtthis Expired Gt40's Non P Heads Engine and Power Adder 7
Similar threads
Top Bottom