NOW AVAILABLE: Multicolor LED Boards for the 2018-2019 Ford Mustang

Diode Dynamics is proud to announce the release of our Multicolor LED Boards for the 2018-2019 Ford Mustang! Our engineers have designed OEM-quality LED boards specifically for the 2018-2019 Mustang’s headlights that enable ENDLESS color-shifting! You can choose from any one of thousands of custom colors for your daytime running light, giving your S550 a completely unique look!
Diode Dynamics Multicolor LED Boards are capable of true RGBW color-changing. Meaning you’ll not only be able to customize your headlights with any color you choose, you’ll also be able to select a pure, bright white for road use! Additionally, the RGBWA option enables a sequencing amber when using the turn signals or hazards in sync with the factory tail lamp speed. An RGBW option will be available in the coming weeks.
USDM vs EU/AU: The Ford Mustang's blink rate varies in different regions of the world, so we've developed two versions of the RGBWA Sequencing kit for USDM and EU/AU Mustangs. The USDM Mustang has a slower blink rate, to leave time for the taillights to sequence across. The drivers with the USDM option are designed to match this slower blink rate. EU/AU-market Mustangs have a standard blink rate, so the sequencing is faster.
Features:
- Adds RGBW multicolor and sequencing function to DRLs.
- Two Epistar LEDs in place of each original white chip.
- Smartphone control with optional Bluetooth Controller.
- Constant-current, high-power driver modules.
- CAD-designed for perfect fitment.
- Engineered and manufactured in USA.
2018-2019 Mustang Multicolor DRL LED Boards | Diode Dynamics - YouTube
Fitment:
- Fits all USDM and EU/AU 2018 and 2019 Ford Mustang
- Fits all trim levels, including Ecoboost Fastback, Ecoboost Premium Fastback, Ecoboost Convertible, GT Fastback, Ecoboost Premium Convertible, GT Premium Fastback, Bullitt
How to Install 2018-2019 Mustang Multicolor DRL LED Boards | Diode Dynamics - YouTube
When paired with our Bluetooth RGBW Controller, you'll have full control over your 2018-2019 Mustang's headlights right from your phone, as well as access to dozens of patterns, sequences, and other unique features!
What’s included:
- Two (2) sets of LED Boards
- Two (2) waterproof drivers
- Two (2) input wire pigtails
- Installation guide
Want to see what other lighting upgrades are available for your Ford Mustang? Click here!
We proudly design and test all our products right here in St. Louis, Missouri, and stand behind them with a 3-year warranty!
*PM us for the free-shipping code* (U.S. forum members only)
