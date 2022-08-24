Digital Tuning OBD2 monitor help

B

Bullitt1067

New Member
Aug 23, 2022
1
0
0
41
Riverside CA
Hello,

I was wondering anyone with an 01 GT (Bullitt) could help me out. Im in CA and new smog test does not allow aftermarket non carb tunes on car. Ive had my tune on the car 15 years and just flashed back to the factory tune for smog and driving to reset monitors. My questions is that I have two monitors that show not supported Heated Catalyst Monitoring and Secondary Air System Monitoring is this normal for the 01? Also when I try to run mode 09 to check the VIN I get a that this feature is not available in your vehicle. I just dont want to reflag anything and get sent to re referee.

Thank you
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20220822-214008.png
    Screenshot_20220822-214008.png
    101.5 KB · Views: 2
  • Screenshot_20220823-161851.png
    Screenshot_20220823-161851.png
    311.7 KB · Views: 2

