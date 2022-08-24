Hello,



I was wondering anyone with an 01 GT (Bullitt) could help me out. Im in CA and new smog test does not allow aftermarket non carb tunes on car. Ive had my tune on the car 15 years and just flashed back to the factory tune for smog and driving to reset monitors. My questions is that I have two monitors that show not supported Heated Catalyst Monitoring and Secondary Air System Monitoring is this normal for the 01? Also when I try to run mode 09 to check the VIN I get a that this feature is not available in your vehicle. I just dont want to reflag anything and get sent to re referee.



Thank you