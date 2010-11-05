Odometer+Trip Meter+Cruise Contol= BROKE

Twista said: speedometer works



Why would all 3 of these break @ the same time?



My mileage meter doesn't work

My trip meter doesnt work

Cruise control doesn't work.





All 3 use to work.



so far i changed:

speed sensor itself- Didn't fix anything

New 23 tooth gear on speed sensor.. DIDNT FIX anything.



1995 GT- T5

what did your issue end up being? I recently swapped out a cruise control button but I think i just cut the wires because my cruise isn't hooked up anyway and I just wanted it cosmetically to have the button there. I will double check tomorow to see and first thing I will do is if I did cut it, re-splice it back. I just got the car painted few months ago and took it back to get some things corrected. When I got it home and got around to cleaning it and looking over the punch list corrections that was one of the first things I did was fix that cruise button. Then I pulled the car under the carport to diagnose and fix a non working autometer water temp gauge that was working prior. Took me a week and a half diagnoging it and realized I likely need a gauge so I was going to finish cleaning up the car and put back in the garage until the gauge come in. Moving it out of the carport I went on a quick little few mile drive and noticed the speedo or tach was not working so started to dianose it and the cluster lights up . I will just copy and paste the issue.just a quick update on something else I noticed but the only warning light i get on the cluster is the batter. Even when i pull the E brake it doesn't register on the cluster and I know that's supposed to show. Also tried another stepper motor from another cluster and I think it should be good as it's still in the cluster though it's marked 95. I have 2 95's and so I wanted to differentiate the one's from which car. Not sure if I tried that one last year when I had an issue with the cluster and it ended up being the stepper motor but I think the speedometer and tach were working and just not the odometer IIRC. Here is my post from one of the groups on fb:Man this is crazy what's going on with my car the past few weeks. I started diagnosing an issue with my autometer oil pressure and water temp gauge and after a week and a half narrowed it down to a malfunctioning water temp gauge. Awaiting a new one to come in next week and moved the car from under the carport to clean up then put back in the garage so I took it on a quick little drive a few miles and no damn odometer or rpm or anthing on the cluster. I can't recall rather the oem battery gauge worked even though I have an autometer battery gauge as well but ofcourse the water and oil pressure on the cluster doesn't register because of using the autometer senders.I double checked wiring and anything that I messed with, checked fuses, checked the PATs box in the trunk as I've read some have had an issue with the no. 8 fuse blowing and somethiing related to the PATS but with theirs they had no inteior light no radio working or anything. Everything else in the car is working fine and when i turn key power on the battery symbol on the cluster lights up briefly as it's supposed to but there should be more things lighting up right? I've also tried 2 more clusters out of my other cars and they all do the same thing. I swapped out the VSS last night with one from my other car that was laying around and inspected the gear on it and that looks fine and still no change. Even if there was an issue with the VSS or the gear inside the trans itself ( the drive gear I believe), the Rpm on the cluster should still work as I was told by Jeff @ odometer gears earlier that the Rpm gets its signal from the coil.I'm not sure what the heck else it could be because the cluster is definitely getting 12v power and it lights up and all. Why would all 3 clusters be doing the exact same thing? Is there a relay under the dash or under the hood that's related to the cluster? Still doesn't explain how the cluster would light up but just not register anything to work. All fuses are fine and nothing out of place.And the worm gear and drive gear was changed last year when I dropped the motor in. Even if they were bad that would only be for the trip and the speedometer not the Rpm.