Hello, I have a 1991 GT, that I have had since new.



It currently has 39000km (24500mi) on it.



I have always changed the oil every 5000km, or every year, which ever occurs first.



I have now also added a 2008 GT convertible to my collection.



Both cars will get driven during the summer, on weekends, when it is sunny.



My 91 GT is lucky to go through 3 tanks of gas a year, and I would expect the 2008 GT to be used about the same.



Both cars would get less than 20 hours of use per year.



My question concerns how often the oil needs to be changed? Does the filter need to be changed too?



Most manufacturers seem to time the oil changes after about 100 hours of usage.



It just seems that it is wasteful to change the oil with so few hours of usage.



Has anyone who uses their cars as much as I do, ever had the oil analyzed to see if it actually needs to be replaced?



Also, I have heard the old adage that says "oil is cheap, motor repairs are expensive", but I am looking for a scientifically based opinion.



As an example, my 2016 John Deere tractor has oil change intervals based strictly on hours of operation, there is no seasonal requirement to change the oil according to the dealer.



I would imagine that someone who has multiple vehicles in their collection, that see limited usage, would be able to provide their thoughts on this.



Thanks for your input,

Matt.