Oil choice

DemonGT

DemonGT

Founding Member
May 24, 2002
747
12
39
Sparta,WI
Visit site
Went to my local walmart to pick up some oil and i just wanted standard oil not synthetic. I found zero...everything was synthetic the only oil that was not
was the Motorcraft synthetic blend. Went to my local Farm and Fleet where i usually by a case of oil and the only non synthetic they had was Farm and Fleet
brand, which i picked up for my mower/blower. So is synthetic all you can get now or? My motor does not have many miles on it and iv always just used standard
oil. Will the Motorcraft blend be alright? Iv heard synthetic will leak more if you have any leaks, which i do out of the back of the pan.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


mikestang63

mikestang63

SN Certified Technician
Aug 27, 2012
10,601
7,410
204
In the garage
you can thank the Biden regime for the shortage of parts, oil, etc. unless your motor has excessive miles or issues, the synthetic blend should be fine. I ran into the same thing lately and ended up getting Mobil 1 10w 30 for my 86 and will be changing the oil this weekend. Still waiting on the Fl1A filters I ordered a week ago. Luckily i buy multiples at a time.

as an fyi i've run Rotella T4 15w 40 for years in my fox body cars if you want to stay with Dino oil. I wouldnt use it in car up North in the winter though.
 
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

my rearend will smell so minty fresh,
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
10,555
9,147
234
63
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
mikestang63 said:
you can thank the Biden regime for the shortage of parts, oil, etc. unless your motor has excessive miles or issues, the synthetic blend should be fine. I ran into the same thing lately and ended up getting Mobil 1 10w 30 for my 86 and will be changing the oil this weekend. Still waiting on the Fl1A filters I ordered a week ago. Luckily i buy multiples at a time.

as an fyi i've run Rotella T4 15w 40 for years in my fox body cars if you want to stay with Dino oil. I wouldnt use it in car up North in the winter though.
Click to expand...
bullsht.

I wouldn't take any advice from anybody that still clings to conspiracy theory. Even when talking about oil.
I just came from O reilly’s yesterday…My oil choices were alive and well..for everything from crude to full syn. Strange I know,…clearly the Biden effect hasn’t affected Alabama.
 
Last edited:
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,078
483
113
59
nevada
On a lighter note,I've used the motorcraft blend or full syn. For the last fourteen years of daily driving. I'll turn 200 or 300 k miles this month.
I have no oil leaks since rear mail seal replacement.
 
Gs1987GT

Gs1987GT

Active Member
Sep 25, 2019
305
100
53
MidAtlantic
I typically run valvoline max life full synthetic high mileage 10w-30 in mine. This month I did the annual service and used STPs version of that out of convenience. The high mileage oils have seal conditioners in them to help stop leaks in higher mileage vehicles. I dont have any issues using it.
Owners choice on brand, many make a high mileage oil if your concerned about the effects of full synthetic oil.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
Fox Is my 255lph fuel pump causing my issue?
Replies
12
Views
750
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
HarshFyasko66
H
M
For Sale 1966 Restomod Coupe-5.0/4R70W-Tennessee-SOLD
Replies
2
Views
303
Classic Mustangs For Sale
MARKDTN
M
B
Mobil 1 full synthetic oil
Replies
4
Views
938
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Black GT
B
R
2004 Ford Mustang V6 3.9L OBD2 Codes P1000 and P0455 (x2)
Replies
13
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Decipha
Decipha
LILCBRA
Oil pan gasket change OR starter replacement in a 302 II
Replies
14
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
Top Bottom