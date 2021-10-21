Oil choice

Went to my local walmart to pick up some oil and i just wanted standard oil not synthetic. I found zero...everything was synthetic the only oil that was not

was the Motorcraft synthetic blend. Went to my local Farm and Fleet where i usually by a case of oil and the only non synthetic they had was Farm and Fleet

brand, which i picked up for my mower/blower. So is synthetic all you can get now or? My motor does not have many miles on it and iv always just used standard

oil. Will the Motorcraft blend be alright? Iv heard synthetic will leak more if you have any leaks, which i do out of the back of the pan.