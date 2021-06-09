Engine Oil level sender

Rdub6

Rdub6

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
2,344
1,701
133
Long Island, NY
I recently replaced my oil pan gasket, filler plug gaskets, and resealed the oil level sender to the pan.
Ive been doing a lot of other work, so the car has been sitting. No drips for quite a while, then I started to notice one under the sender.
However, it’s not coming from where it seals, it’s running down the wire. Is there a way to repair/reseal that part, or is it just time to replace the whole sender?
 

