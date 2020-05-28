On Board Computer several Codes

Hi friends, My car is a Mustang 2007 GT 4.6L 3vI have a problem that is reflected on the dashboard computer which are the following showed on the pictures, if anyone can give me an idea how to solve the problem. The car is in my garage and it is too difficult to. Access a towing truck, so I need to start the car and take it out of the garage before taking it to the service shop.thanks in advance to all of you.