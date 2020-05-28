On Board Computer several Codes

D

Djpferrer71

New Member
May 28, 2020
1
0
1
49
Venezuela
Hi friends, My car is a Mustang 2007 GT 4.6L 3v

I have a problem that is reflected on the dashboard computer which are the following showed on the pictures, if anyone can give me an idea how to solve the problem. The car is in my garage and it is too difficult to. Access a towing truck, so I need to start the car and take it out of the garage before taking it to the service shop.
30F98A5F-C51B-4FF6-A8C1-D95E329D86A4.jpeg

thanks in advance to all of you.
03CE6D2A-20E5-403C-B25F-1D8A349C28AC.jpeg
 

Attachments

