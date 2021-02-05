Progress Thread [Parts] Foxbody 5.0: 3D printer / STL models

S

snovak

Active Member
Oct 9, 2020
61
32
28
40
Croatia
Hello!

INTRO: I am from Croatia, Europe. Proud owner of '88 5.0 vert.
As we don't have much stores here (if any) with US car parts, and shipping from USA for small parts costs a fortune sometimes, if they want to ship I was forced to improvise.
Therefore, I made few reproduction parts with 3D printer. I am sure there is more of us, so this topic would be my contribution to Foxbody society :)
We can't reproduce alternator, of course, but some parts of the car can be done with PLA, ABS etc and finished to (at least) look as original.

Soooo, please, if anybody else has projects attach here.
Moderators, feel free to move this topic to other part of forum if You find in inappropriate here.

Attached is the first one:
DOOR STRIKER BUSHING
Flashprint file, Solid Edge model, STL
Printer: Flashforge Guide II 2
Material: PLA
- part fits on striker, but has just a little bit bigger OD than needed (You cant open door properly), so I ground it a bit on site. Never corrected model afterward...
 

Attachments

  • Door_Striker_bushing.zip
    652.3 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


S

snovak

Active Member
Oct 9, 2020
61
32
28
40
Croatia
HOOD PROP RETAINER CLIP
*plastic part where You put andsecure Your hood prop before closing hood
Flashprint file, STL
Printer: Flashforge Guide II 2
Material: ABS
- use ABS, PLA is too weak for this use...
 

Attachments

  • Foxbody__hood_prop_retaining_clip.zip
    454.9 KB · Views: 2
S

snovak

Active Member
Oct 9, 2020
61
32
28
40
Croatia
LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
In Europe we have wider 'normal' license plates, too wide to fit between rear lights. In Croatia we have a 280x200mm (~11x8") license plate choice for special vehicles (which I used). This one is, sadly, a bit too tall to fit also.
Therefore, I made angled license plate holder, or adaptor if You like.
Flashprint file, Solid Edge model, STL
Printer: Flashforge Guide II 2
Material: ABS
-adjust per Your license plate dimensions/country limitations. AND check if it is legal before permanent use!!!
 

Attachments

  • License_plate_EU.zip
    928.8 KB · Views: 1
S

snovak

Active Member
Oct 9, 2020
61
32
28
40
Croatia
FUEL LINE DISCONNECT TOOLS
* 1/2, 3/8 and 5/8 tools for one-time use
Flashprint file for all + 5/8 separately (which I broke once), STL files
Printer: Flashforge Guide II 2
Material: PLA
- I did not try, maybe ABS would be more rigid. 5/8 PLA broke on one old stuck line, but it was more my fault due to excessive force used.
 
S

snovak

Active Member
Oct 9, 2020
61
32
28
40
Croatia
NOT A PART:
KEYCHAIN Mustang horse
* I found this online and made it smaller to fit on keys
Flashprint, STL files (careful, big model)
Printer: Flashforge Guide II 2
Material: ABS
- Black ABS, and I broken into SWMBO nail polish stuff and paaaaints!!!! Found nice white for horse, and red for groove between bezel and horse. Transparent as finish. If You have newest model of SWMBO, You may have a wider choice of colors :) :):rolleyes:
 

Attachments

  • Foxbody_Keychain.zip
    797.9 KB · Views: 2
S

snovak

Active Member
Oct 9, 2020
61
32
28
40
Croatia
FUEL FILTER SECURE CLIPS
* The clips that fit into fuel filter connectors to secure them. When old enough, may collapse when changing filter, and if You don't receive them with new fuel filter.....
Flashprint for 2 pcs, STL file
Printer: Flashforge Guide II 2
Material: PLA
- ABS would be better choice, but I had PLA on machine at the time
 

Attachments

  • Foxbody_Fuel_Filter_Clip.zip
    282.8 KB · Views: 1
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JDSpeed
3D Printed parts, emblems, bezels etc.
Replies
0
Views
362
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JDSpeed
JDSpeed
S
'88 GT Convertible - Croatia, Europe
Replies
91
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
snovak
S
8
  • Locked
FS: 1993 LX 5.0 347 stroker reef blue/black int.
Replies
36
Views
13K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
87nitemare
8
Top Bottom