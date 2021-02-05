Hello!INTRO: I am from Croatia, Europe. Proud owner of '88 5.0 vert.As we don't have much stores here (if any) with US car parts, and shipping from USA for small parts costs a fortune sometimes, if they want to ship I was forced to improvise.Therefore, I made few reproduction parts with 3D printer. I am sure there is more of us, so this topic would be my contribution to Foxbody societyWe can't reproduce alternator, of course, but some parts of the car can be done with PLA, ABS etc and finished to (at least) look as original.Soooo, please, if anybody else has projects attach here.Moderators, feel free to move this topic to other part of forum if You find in inappropriate here.Attached is the first one:DOOR STRIKER BUSHINGFlashprint file, Solid Edge model, STLPrinter: Flashforge Guide II 2Material: PLA- part fits on striker, but has just a little bit bigger OD than needed (You cant open door properly), so I ground it a bit on site. Never corrected model afterward...