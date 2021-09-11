I know pilot bearing removal has been discussed 1000x times.
However, typically I use the rent a tools from parts stores, but the slide hammer puller were out.
So I tried the U puller and no luck as it started to walk/flex.
To save time for others.
This worked for me.
Three pieces of bread,
3/8 drive 7/16 chrome socket
(packed inside with bread)
3/8 an extension
hammer.
