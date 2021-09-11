Pilot Bearing Removal

  • Download StangNet's knowmoto app to view, locate and check out Mustang's this week at Mustangweek 2021.
    ...Just set your profile location to 'Myrtle Beach, SC' and set an Alert for 'Mustang' in the apps Search section.

Black1987

Black1987

my wife Bedazzled my input shaft
10 Year Member
Jan 9, 2011
1,046
584
174
NC
I know pilot bearing removal has been discussed 1000x times.

However, typically I use the rent a tools from parts stores, but the slide hammer puller were out.

So I tried the U puller and no luck as it started to walk/flex.

A059DC81-C91B-49FD-8D5F-A835C3D42F08.jpeg
5687DC11-A093-42DF-8F44-1C07118C2BEA.jpeg
C0C14161-48E0-49CB-99D2-F1DC1ADB948F.jpeg


To save time for others.

This worked for me.

Three pieces of bread,
3/8 drive 7/16 chrome socket
(packed inside with bread)
3/8 an extension
hammer.


youtube.com

Pilot Bearing Removal with Bread

youtube.com youtube.com
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

my rearend will smell so minty fresh,
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
10,409
8,898
234
63
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
Black1987 said:
I know pilot bearing removal has been discussed 1000x times.

However, typically I use the rent a tools from parts stores, but the slide hammer puller were out.

So I tried the U puller and no luck as it started to walk/flex.

A059DC81-C91B-49FD-8D5F-A835C3D42F08.jpeg
5687DC11-A093-42DF-8F44-1C07118C2BEA.jpeg
C0C14161-48E0-49CB-99D2-F1DC1ADB948F.jpeg


To save time for others.

This worked for me.

Three pieces of bread,
3/8 drive 7/16 chrome socket
(packed inside with bread)
3/8 an extension
hammer.


youtube.com

Pilot Bearing Removal with Bread

youtube.com youtube.com
Click to expand...
what kind of bread was it?
Please tell me it wasn’t pumpernickel….for the love of god,…Not pumpernickel.
 
  • Haha
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Husky44
Need suspension help? Check out OpenTracker
Replies
0
Views
31
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Husky44
Husky44
G
1990 F150 Lariat. Pilot bearing stuck
Replies
4
Views
1K
Other Auto Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Diode Dynamics
It's HERE! Elite Series Sequential Foglight for 2018+ Ford Mustang | Diode Dynamics
Replies
1
Views
206
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
revhead347
Drivetrain 33 spline SN axle with ABS and parking brake build
Replies
2
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
flstang65
On3 Performance Install Tips
Replies
0
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
flstang65
flstang65
Top Bottom