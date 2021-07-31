PIMPXS Start Up Issues

93CobraUSAF
Hello all,
Looking for some assistance....
Currently, have an issue trying to start my stang. (347 with a turbo)
I put it up in storage for a year and now it will not start. It does sound like it wants to start though. Before putting in storage, I had no issues at all regarding starting/running.
I've already checked spark at the coil line to distributor cap and end of #1 plug line. Both had spark.
The fuel pump does prime and shows good fuel load.
I've attached a data log file for review....I know it's short, if it needs to be longer let me know.
Thanks in advance.
