PIMPXS Start Up Issues

Hello all,



Looking for some assistance....



Currently, have an issue trying to start my stang. (347 with a turbo)



I put it up in storage for a year and now it will not start. It does sound like it wants to start though. Before putting in storage, I had no issues at all regarding starting/running.



I've already checked spark at the coil line to distributor cap and end of #1 plug line. Both had spark.



The fuel pump does prime and shows good fuel load.



I've attached a data log file for review....I know it's short, if it needs to be longer let me know.



Thanks in advance.