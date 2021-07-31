PIMPXS Start Up Issues

9

93CobraUSAF

New Member
Sep 14, 2019
11
0
1
49
Maine
Hello all,

Looking for some assistance....

Currently, have an issue trying to start my stang. (347 with a turbo)

I put it up in storage for a year and now it will not start. It does sound like it wants to start though. Before putting in storage, I had no issues at all regarding starting/running.

I've already checked spark at the coil line to distributor cap and end of #1 plug line. Both had spark.

The fuel pump does prime and shows good fuel load.

I've attached a data log file for review....I know it's short, if it needs to be longer let me know.

Thanks in advance.
 

Attachments

  • 2021-07-31_12.33.16.mlg
    85.6 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
9

93CobraUSAF

New Member
Sep 14, 2019
11
0
1
49
Maine
My apologizes....disregard previous file.

I've attached two files....first one is normal cranking. Second file I trying starting by tapping the gas pedal.
 

Attachments

  • 2021-07-31_13.28.04.mlg
    82.4 KB · Views: 1
  • 2021-07-31_13.30.02.mlg
    43.4 KB · Views: 1
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DemonGT
MS First start
Replies
48
Views
2K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
DemonGT
DemonGT
91AOD5.0LX
Hard start / long crank to start issue SOLVED
Replies
3
Views
341
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
Driver460sz
First fire up non start
Replies
7
Views
423
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Driver460sz
Driver460sz
DukeOfValencia
2005 GT Hard Starting
Replies
6
Views
147
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
EmmJay
E
C
Engine No Crank Issue (But Starts When Jumping Big Terminals on the Starter Solenoid)
Replies
2
Views
437
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Cabernet88GT
C
Top Bottom