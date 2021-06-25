pinion flange vs pinion end yoke

impropernick

impropernick

Member
Jan 4, 2021
9
2
13
28
New Hampshire
Im sending off my 8.8 to get beefed up to 31 spline axles (5 lug woowoo) and 3.55 gears with a traction lok and the guy mentioned me supplying the yoke. That got me wondering, what is the difference between a pinion flange and a pinion yoke? like the pros and cons? Because from what little I can find, it seems as if people are saying that the yoke is stronger, but by how much? Secondly, if many people even use them, because I can't find much information out there on them and if they are worth it with power levels where mine could be. I'm at the very early stages of a project build, but should have around 480hp and 510ft/lbs at the end. I don't plan on tracking the car, MAYBE the drag strip once a year if that. I had bought a brand new Ford Performance pinion flange, and wondering if that will be fine or not...

Thanks everyone
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

impropernick
Fox Help/advice with 8.8
Replies
8
Views
229
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
impropernick
impropernick
C
For Sale Moser 8.8 Rearend
Replies
0
Views
750
Drivetrain Parts
CobraNav
C
C
For Sale Moser 8.8 Complete Rear End
Replies
0
Views
2K
Drivetrain Parts
CobraNav
C
revhead347
Drivetrain 33 spline SN axle with ABS and parking brake build
Replies
2
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
A
Progress Thread alwayshi 00 GT supercharged build
Replies
26
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Nightfire
Nightfire
Top Bottom