pinion flange vs pinion end yoke

Im sending off my 8.8 to get beefed up to 31 spline axles (5 lug woowoo) and 3.55 gears with a traction lok and the guy mentioned me supplying the yoke. That got me wondering, what is the difference between a pinion flange and a pinion yoke? like the pros and cons? Because from what little I can find, it seems as if people are saying that the yoke is stronger, but by how much? Secondly, if many people even use them, because I can't find much information out there on them and if they are worth it with power levels where mine could be. I'm at the very early stages of a project build, but should have around 480hp and 510ft/lbs at the end. I don't plan on tracking the car, MAYBE the drag strip once a year if that. I had bought a brand new Ford Performance pinion flange, and wondering if that will be fine or not...



Thanks everyone