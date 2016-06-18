Electrical Pip Sensor, Diagnosing

I have tried two methods of diagnosing my PIP sensor and got mixed results. According to the following Jrichker tech note, my PIP passes:

"The noid light plugs into the fuel injector harness in place of any easily accessible injector. Plug it in and try to start the engine: it will flash if the injector is firing."

Noid flashes.

However, PIP fails according to the following procedure from http://easyautodiagnostics.com/ford/4.9L-5.0L-5.8L/ignition-control-module-tests-3 :

"... pierce the number 1 circuit wire of the ignition control module connector. Connect the BLACK wire of LED to the tool that is piercing the wire. Connect the RED wire of the LED to the BATTERY (+) POSITIVE terminal. Have an assistant crank the engine while you observe the LED. The LED should start to blink on and off as the engine is cranked. Is the LED blinking on and off... If you have no pulses. The Profile Ignition Pickup sensor (PIP) is BAD."

No pulsing (no light at all).

Is one test more difinitive than the other, or is there another way to test PIP that will help determine its status?

Thanks!
 

1.) Why are you chasing PIP problems?
2.) What color is the TFI module? It is either gray or black if it is a real Ford OEM part. The gray and black modules are wired differently. The 86-93 Mustangs should have a gray module.
 
1.) Why are you chasing PIP problems?
No spark from coil. I worked through your no spark checklist some time ago and everything went smooth when i did noid test according to paragraph 5a.

I had also tested my TFI module and it came up fine back then, as well (Autozone test).

I'm still not getting proper coil spark, so i was going throug that other tfi module test that i mentioned, and everything came up good until that last test, which duder indicated to be sign of bad pip.

2.) What color is the TFI module? It is either gray or black if it is a real Ford OEM part. The gray and black modules are wired differently. The 86-93 Mustangs should have a gray module.
Yes, it is the gray one, a Motorcraft. Looks original and still tests as fine (even when heated with heat gun). :flag:
 
Have you got a spare coil to swap for the test?
Yes. In fact, I have tried 3 different coils--2 Motorcraft and 1 BWD(?)--none of which made a difference.

What's weird, though, is that I used to have no spark/no start, but here lately she fires right up and runs, albeit not without issue. Seems to be a miss and sometimes it stalls out. So i guess i have weak spark, just not a fat blue spark.

I did order an HEI ignition tester, but I don't anticipate I'll get different results.

Edit: Forgot to mention that spark arcs from coil wire to hand when i crank holding boot close to block. Tried two wires with same result (maybe Duraspark and Autolite?). Both wires had acceptable resistance.

I also sanded nice clean spots on the block for testing and cleaned all grounds very well. I even added a second ground from block to firewall. I also have new oem battery cables, and i sanded the all around my block ground contact location to ensure good ground.
 
However, PIP fails according to the following procedure from http://easyautodiagnostics.com/ford/4.9L-5.0L-5.8L/ignition-control-module-tests-3 :

"... pierce the number 1 circuit wire of the ignition control module connector. Connect the BLACK wire of LED to the tool that is piercing the wire. Connect the RED wire of the LED to the BATTERY (+) POSITIVE terminal.
Both of these wires will have voltage going through them .
DO NOT DO THAT TEST. It fried my TFI and i now have no spark.
 
