jrichker said: Have you got a spare coil to swap for the test?

Yes. In fact, I have tried 3 different coils--2 Motorcraft and 1 BWD(?)--none of which made a difference.What's weird, though, is that I used to have no spark/no start, but here lately she fires right up and runs, albeit not without issue. Seems to be a miss and sometimes it stalls out. So i guess i have weak spark, just not a fat blue spark.I did order an HEI ignition tester, but I don't anticipate I'll get different results.Edit: Forgot to mention that spark arcs from coil wire to hand when i crank holding boot close to block. Tried two wires with same result (maybe Duraspark and Autolite?). Both wires had acceptable resistance.I also sanded nice clean spots on the block for testing and cleaned all grounds very well. I even added a second ground from block to firewall. I also have new oem battery cables, and i sanded the all around my block ground contact location to ensure good ground.