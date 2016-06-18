DuderMcMerican
I have tried two methods of diagnosing my PIP sensor and got mixed results. According to the following Jrichker tech note, my PIP passes:
"The noid light plugs into the fuel injector harness in place of any easily accessible injector. Plug it in and try to start the engine: it will flash if the injector is firing."
Noid flashes.
However, PIP fails according to the following procedure from http://easyautodiagnostics.com/ford/4.9L-5.0L-5.8L/ignition-control-module-tests-3 :
"... pierce the number 1 circuit wire of the ignition control module connector. Connect the BLACK wire of LED to the tool that is piercing the wire. Connect the RED wire of the LED to the BATTERY (+) POSITIVE terminal. Have an assistant crank the engine while you observe the LED. The LED should start to blink on and off as the engine is cranked. Is the LED blinking on and off... If you have no pulses. The Profile Ignition Pickup sensor (PIP) is BAD."
No pulsing (no light at all).
Is one test more difinitive than the other, or is there another way to test PIP that will help determine its status?
Thanks!
