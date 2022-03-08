Hey guys, I got my block honed, it was clean but wanted the bores to be fresh for new rings. Ordered a set of Speed pro E-458K (STD) which is pretty popular for the stock metric pistons. I checked the gap on the compression rings and was shocked that the top rings were at .030 and the second ring was at .026 in all bores. I called up speed pro for some guidance and the tech stated that they make rings loose now and I would not have an issue with that gap? i am very surprised about this and do not feel comfortable using these rings. I verified the box was the correct # on it as well. What you guys think? I have the TRW factory pistons so not sure who else makes rings for them.