Fox "Piston ring gap really does not matter that much"

G

Gnfanatic

Member
Sep 27, 2018
39
1
8
44
Long Island, NY
Hey guys, I got my block honed, it was clean but wanted the bores to be fresh for new rings. Ordered a set of Speed pro E-458K (STD) which is pretty popular for the stock metric pistons. I checked the gap on the compression rings and was shocked that the top rings were at .030 and the second ring was at .026 in all bores. I called up speed pro for some guidance and the tech stated that they make rings loose now and I would not have an issue with that gap? i am very surprised about this and do not feel comfortable using these rings. I verified the box was the correct # on it as well. What you guys think? I have the TRW factory pistons so not sure who else makes rings for them.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PDHSB
Ring gap too excessive?
Replies
4
Views
278
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Hoytster
Hoytster
8
Engine 302 rebuild Piston Ring gap
Replies
1
Views
481
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
HemiRick
HemiRick
R
Help please. Burns oil, low compression but no broken rings.
Replies
1
Views
843
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
Boricua86
Engine Piston Ring Gap Issue
Replies
13
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
Foxbody1988
ANY HELP IS APPRECIATED 1988 mustang gt
Replies
23
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom