Pitted cylinder walls- should I send it?

Hey all, doing my first rebuild on my 4.6. I had the block deglazed, but there seems to be pitting in the bottom of cylinder #5. Can I run it this way or will this cause major issues?

It's at the bottom of the cylinder, so I don't think it will affect compression much, but will it cause my rings to seat poorly? I'd honestly be happy to get 20-30k out of this engine, I don't plan on running it for long, just as long as it preforms OK is my concern.

20210325_204049.jpg


This is a shot for scale, and here's another zoomed in:

Screenshot_20210325-205352_Video Player.jpg
 

That’s an ugly second picture. What happened to the block. Was it sitting with water in it?
It looks like time for an overbore. I would not trust a new state of rings in a mower to run long like this.
 
I honestly have no clue, but the whole reason I'm doing the rebuild is because of low compression in this cylinder.
 
