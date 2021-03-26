Pitted cylinder walls- should I send it?

Hey all, doing my first rebuild on my 4.6. I had the block deglazed, but there seems to be pitting in the bottom of cylinder #5. Can I run it this way or will this cause major issues?It's at the bottom of the cylinder, so I don't think it will affect compression much, but will it cause my rings to seat poorly? I'd honestly be happy to get 20-30k out of this engine, I don't plan on running it for long, just as long as it preforms OK is my concern.This is a shot for scale, and here's another zoomed in: