Power brake booster recomendations ?

The single bowl master? Most will suggest upgrading it to a dual bowl just in case you ever develop a severe leak that depletes the reservoir so you retain at least some braking ability.....but truthfully, the parking brake will stop the car in a situation of that type(even inconveniently located under the dash)...assuming your parking brake is in good working order....and an interesting note there...the parking brake actually works better with drums than it does with discs(if you ever upgrade to 4 wheel discs, consider the crown victoria rear disc setup with its drum-inside-disc-hub e-brake setup...though that requires 5-lug...maybe a foxbody 4 lug has a similar rear disc setup?). That being said, I too would reccomend upgrading to a dual bowl setup as long as you have the room to do so, its an extra layer of safety for minimal cost.