Power brake booster recomendations ?

472viper

Oct 17, 2019
I am updating a 64 1/2 6 cylinder automatic coupe. Looking for recomendations for a power brake booster. One that works well with minimum modification to the car. Some of the reviews I have read have been less than favorable to "not recomended". I would consider a disc brake conversion but want to keep 4 bolt lugs.
 

2Blue2

2Blue2

Mar 5, 2019
Scott Drake has the 4 lug disk brake kit for 65 inline 6 stang

dbc6466_1.2397.jpg
 
wicked93gs

wicked93gs

Sep 30, 2006
Power brake boosters don't make vintage mustangs stop any better...they just reduce pedal effort...and take up a lot of room in the engine bay you may need for other things. That being said, a lot of people seem to like the Mustang Steve kit, but opinions will vary. I personally don't feel the need for a booster myself...but I also have better uses for the room in the engine bay.
 
472viper

Oct 17, 2019
At 65 yo and a bad knee, a reduction in pedal effort would be welcome. But I get what your saying, those old drum brakes are only going to be so effective. The disc brake conversion is a "some day" and I figure I would want to start with a booster anyway. I have been reading up on mustangsteve mod. Room in engine bay is not much of any issue. With the smaller rear end and 4 lug wheels I don't think I would ever take this car to the V8 level. Be better to find one so equipped...AND with power brakes.
 
wicked93gs

wicked93gs

Sep 30, 2006
The single bowl master? Most will suggest upgrading it to a dual bowl just in case you ever develop a severe leak that depletes the reservoir so you retain at least some braking ability.....but truthfully, the parking brake will stop the car in a situation of that type(even inconveniently located under the dash)...assuming your parking brake is in good working order....and an interesting note there...the parking brake actually works better with drums than it does with discs(if you ever upgrade to 4 wheel discs, consider the crown victoria rear disc setup with its drum-inside-disc-hub e-brake setup...though that requires 5-lug...maybe a foxbody 4 lug has a similar rear disc setup?). That being said, I too would reccomend upgrading to a dual bowl setup as long as you have the room to do so, its an extra layer of safety for minimal cost.
 
472viper

Oct 17, 2019
wicked93gs said:
The single bowl master? Most will suggest upgrading it to a dual bowl just in case you ever develop a severe leak that depletes the reservoir so you retain at least some braking ability.....but truthfully, the parking brake will stop the car in a situation of that type(even inconveniently located under the dash)...assuming your parking brake is in good working order....and an interesting note there...the parking brake actually works better with drums than it does with discs(if you ever upgrade to 4 wheel discs, consider the crown victoria rear disc setup with its drum-inside-disc-hub e-brake setup...though that requires 5-lug...maybe a foxbody 4 lug has a similar rear disc setup?). That being said, I too would reccomend upgrading to a dual bowl setup as long as you have the room to do so, its an extra layer of safety for minimal cost.
Thank you, all very good considerations.
 
1963_Falcon_4dr_wagon

Feb 27, 2019
You might consider a dual master cylinder with a smaller diameter bore 15/16" bore. This would reduce pedal pressure while increasing pressure to the wheel cylinders.
The Raybestos 36440 for a 74 Maverick has a 15/16" bore and will fit if you reuse the original push rod. From what I read this master cylinder is listed for 4 wheel drum and front disc vehicles. No residual valves are used. If you want residual valves you will have to install them in the brake lines. I have this master cylinder on my 63 Falcon that has front disc brakes. I just ordered a set of residual valves, 2lb +10lb to see what if any effect they have on brake pedal travel and firmness.
 

