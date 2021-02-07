pushrod length help

HELP pushrod length ,did the marker trick with stock PR 6.272 its riding high on valve used a tape measure and its 16th inch to center from the top of the scrub mark.. What im coming up with is 6.272+0.625= 6.3345 plus .030 for using hydraulic lifter for a total of 6.3645 so the PR i need is 6.350? is that correct or am i doing it wrong??

motor is 331 stroker x303 svo heads 1.7 rockers unknown if block or heads have been milled