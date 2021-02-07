pushrod length help

HELP pushrod length ,did the marker trick with stock PR 6.272 its riding high on valve used a tape measure and its 16th inch to center from the top of the scrub mark.. What im coming up with is 6.272+0.625= 6.3345 plus .030 for using hydraulic lifter for a total of 6.3645 so the PR i need is 6.350? is that correct or am i doing it wrong??
motor is 331 stroker x303 svo heads 1.7 rockers unknown if block or heads have been milled
motor is 331 stroker x303 svo heads 1.7 rockers unknown if block or heads have been milled