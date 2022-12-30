Determining Correct Pushrod Length

8

89FHPSSP

New Member
Dec 30, 2022
1
0
1
45
Indiana
Recently bought an '89 SSP. It has minor mods; Edelbrock intake, GT40P heads, headers, etc. It had some pretty serious lifter/rocker noise. Pulled the valve covers and found most of the rockers are REALLY lose. I ordered new hydraulic lifters and I need to get the correct length push rods. I bought the measurement tool, but once I get the "zero lash" measurement should I add any length to preload the lifters since they are new? I have read/watched quite a few procedures, but none of them address my specific situation. The car ran good, but just trying to fix A LOT of upgrade sins that were committed by one of the previous owners. Thanks in advance.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
Engine 89 5.0 pushrods rubbing on guide plates
Replies
21
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
96pushrod
96pushrod
A
1991 5.0 with HCI - started car, running for a few minutes, started pushing coolant into the overflow tank and then puking out from there. I'm lost
Replies
6
Views
682
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
lunetick
pushrod length help
Replies
4
Views
936
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rockyracoon
R
I
Need a little help with pushrod length please
Replies
3
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
ian8950
I
M
Vacuum or Timing issue
Replies
3
Views
632
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu