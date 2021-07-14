Quality carb for 66 6cyl

J

Jigz

New Member
May 8, 2021
1
0
0
44
California
Howdy,

I’m having what seems like carb issues with my 66 sprint 200. She starts and idles fine but hesitates and sometimes cuts out when gas is apllied. The real issue is that she won’t restart easily if driven around without a long break in between. My thought is to buy a back up carb, put it in and rebuild the origional.

Any suggestions on a quality carb I can purchase as a back-up?

Please also chime in if you think I have a different issue.

Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
66 Suspension and Steering Rebuild
Replies
7
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
cturboaddict
C
2
A9L Not Commanding Timing?
Replies
11
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2ndlaw
2
doobismaximus
Progress Thread finishing touches on my stroker build
Replies
21
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
6
Help! High Afr Warm Start
Replies
3
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
MDF99
M
K
Help Identify My Engine
Replies
6
Views
674
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
rbohm
rbohm
Top Bottom