Quality carb for 66 6cyl

Howdy,



I’m having what seems like carb issues with my 66 sprint 200. She starts and idles fine but hesitates and sometimes cuts out when gas is apllied. The real issue is that she won’t restart easily if driven around without a long break in between. My thought is to buy a back up carb, put it in and rebuild the origional.



Any suggestions on a quality carb I can purchase as a back-up?



Please also chime in if you think I have a different issue.



Thanks!