Question on multi-vacuum connector at right wheelwell/firewall

Upon changing out my PCV yesterday, both a black hard plastic and a white hard plastic vacuum line fractured. The black line was going to the rear intake and the white one to the EGR. Due to needing to get on the road quickly, I 'surgically removed' the two connector fragments from the 5-connector piece near the firewall/passenger side wheelwell. I put on 7/64 tubing on the plastic straight tube and ran it a length, followed by a 'step up' connector, to a 7/32 tube, to the EGR and back of intake. The 7/32 tubing took the place of the L-shaped OEM piece that connected the vacuum connection on the EGR/intake to the little plastic line.

Question. If i go back to hard plastic (not sure i will - it's a bastard to work with), can someone give me the Ford part number of the black rubber 5- connector fitting that goes to the plastic male-male piece, on the engine side? I might go back, so need that part number please. Or maybe LMR or aftermarket might make it??
 

