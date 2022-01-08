Questions after test drive of Mach 1

Just test drive a 2021 Mach 1, and really enjoyed it. I had a couple questions.

Is there a way to adjust the magnaride suspension separately? I could find the steering settings, exhaust settings and I could put the entire car into sport +. But I didn’t see how to adjust the suspension.

Also is there a 2022 order guide out yet for the Mach 1. Will their be different colors?

Does the Premium Mach 1 come with leather? If not, is there a certain option I have to select to get leather with ventilated seats?
 

Top Bottom