Raly Pac Tachometer

I fried the Tachometer on the (after market) Rally Pac in my 65 Coupe. I do not want to pay $300 to replace just the tachometer.Does anyone know of an after market tachometer that will fit into the housing bowl and look decent. If you do Please send the specific information to me so I can buy one.ALSO: If you happen to have a old tachometer (non-resistor type) that was in a rally pac, and would like to sell it, please contact me ThanksDana Wood