Raly Pac Tachometer

Woody3882

Woody3882

Member
Jun 19, 2018
81
9
18
72
Bradenton Fl 34212
I fried the Tachometer on the (after market) Rally Pac in my 65 Coupe. I do not want to pay $300 to replace just the tachometer.
Does anyone know of an after market tachometer that will fit into the housing bowl and look decent. If you do Please send the specific information to me so I can buy one.
ALSO: If you happen to have a old tachometer (non-resistor type) that was in a rally pac, and would like to sell it, please contact me Thanks
Dana Wood
[email protected]
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Woody3882
Help me track the previous owners.
Replies
2
Views
347
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Woody3882
Installation of an original ballast resistor style "Rally-Pac" on my 65
Replies
4
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
64289
6
Woody3882
Rally-Pac wiring
Replies
0
Views
634
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Woody3882
Woody3882
Woody3882
65 Mustang coupe, Wimbleton white history, resto started in Ark. 2000-2010
Replies
0
Views
333
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Woody3882
Woody3882
Woody3882
Did you start the restoration in Arkansas of a 1965 Mustang coupe and sold it in May of 2014
Replies
0
Views
906
Regional Forums and Event Information
Woody3882
Woody3882
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu