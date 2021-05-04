Raxiom Sequential Tail Light Issues

Hey all, I've read through a few threads regarding these but didn't quite find a fix for my issue.



I received and installed the Raxiom sequential tail light harnesses from AM last week and put them in yesterday. Installation is ridiculously easy, so definitely no problems there. But after installation, when using the turn signal, only the center bulb of each light turns on and all turn signals are very fast now. Additionally, my hazards will correctly sequence only the center and outer bulbs, the inner bulbs will not come on at all. Lastly, when braking, all bulbs come on correctly.



I really don't think this is a bulb issues since all of these bulbs work fine in the OEM harness and I swapped them around to make sure it wasn't just the inner bulbs or something. Same problems no matter what bulb is where. To add another level of complexity, I have LEDs in my front headlights, which I read in another thread might screw up these harnesses.



Has anyone dealt with this or have insight? I know to look at both filaments, I've done that and all look great. I have the OEM relay in still, maybe it doesn't play nice with the Raxiom harnesses? Either way I've spoken to AM who immediately said they are defective and will replace them. I will absolutely do that, but I feel that both harnesses being 'defective' in the same exact way in strange and wanted to see if anyone has had a similar experience. I find it hard to believe both of these harnesses are individually defective in the same way.