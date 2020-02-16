Re-install steering column

ClaudioM

Feb 16, 2020
Glendale
I had to move my steering rack forward to install new control arms and now I cannot slide the column back into the rack. Any help? I did align it and try to slide it over but would not move.This is as far as i can go before hitting the imprint.
IMG_5462-min.JPG
 

