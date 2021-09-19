just picked up a 89 w/ a 347 stroker. afr heads and a c4 trans 3400/3500 stall cars been sitting a while, went thru changed fluids etc etc...after driving for 20 or so minutes water temp creeps up to 200 and keeps rising, idle/ stop and go iv seen 230 hwy is a little cooler but seems to keep creeping up 220. weather yesterday was 75-80 and higher humidity, auto meter gauges, car came with a beat 180 mr gasket tstat.

has a summit 2 core alum radiator and meziere electric water pump 35gpm pump is probably 15 years old i called them they said its probably fine it does pump good with the upper rad hose off but who know what it does under pressure and heat, flex lite black magic fan with controller and shroud, engine was built a while ago 04 and gone thru in 09, was a street/strip car but im thinking mostly strip. i called meziere they advised me to run no thermostat tried that same result, then I tried a new 160 with 5 bypass holes drilled same result. doesn't lose coolant when it gets warm, never seen anything come out over flow or even steam, when it cools down coolant level is right where i initially filled it but iv seen on the gauge 220-230 which worries me. if i shut the car down and run the fan and water pump it'll cool to 140 in 5 or so minutes. pretty stumped on this one...