Fox Scaling car this week

S

shovel_head2001

New Member
Nov 20, 2019
4
0
1
53
Montana
I’m going to scale my car this week finally and am looking for any input on how to balance my car correctly.
I have coil overs in the rear with an ARB (stock style coil springs and struts up front). I believe I should scale it with me in the car. Do I balance the driver side and passenger side rear with the adjustable coil overs? Do I add preload with the ARB or leave it neutral? How much preload? What percentage should my cross be?

Let me know if you need more info, Thanks in advance.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Anyone ever put their V6 car on a scale? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
Roland69 Weighed my car at the dump scale today 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
freakintiger Anyone else build scale model cars? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 89
H Holley EFI High Altitude MAP scaling? Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
myslo50 1/18 Scale Fox Bodies 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
IIGood Expired Carded Small-scale Diecasts (matchbox, Hot Wheels, Etc) - Mostly Mustangs Other Classifieds 0
F SOLD Selling off My Mustang Diecast Collection 1/64 and 1/18 scale Other Classifieds 0
larrym1961 Revelle Models to release a 1/24 scale '92 5.0 LX Coupe 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
onlyme For Sale: Scale Models Other Classifieds 0
J New 1/64 Scale Fox Body Diecast - NOTCHBACKS! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
AnthonyR23 A/F Ratio and Fuel Trimming/Scaling Question. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
M 1:18 scale 2010 Mustang GT die-cast model 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
8 Scaling on pistons Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
S Another 93 Notch weighed at the scales! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Stang2Man Testor 1/24 Scale Mustang II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
5 put opala on the scale Regional Forums and Event Information 6
S Got a new shipping scale and weighed some parts, T5, stock hood, fender, heads, etc Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 66
T Wanting to get a scale model of a 69 coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
T Load Scaling importance? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
onefstsnake Scale Auto Model Build Off? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 265
pistonhead351 anyone build scale auto models? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 43
88SaleenClone Amazing 1/3 scale Ferrari racecar. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
Nik_95Cobra Cool Vid of 1:3 Scale Fully Functional Ferrari Model 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
K 1:4 Scale 2003 Cobra Engine Model SVT Tech Forum 12
8 AVRO ARROW full scale model 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
L Failed Emissions On A Truly Grand Scale... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M On a scale of 1 to 10 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
T For you 1/18 Scale collectors .Eleanor now available. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
MyEarsHurt I need a really big scale.... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
Mustang5L5 If you like scale die-casts.... SVT Tech Forum 3
78cobra347 Put my 89 notch on the scales 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
1 King Cobra Scale model kit... 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
0 2001 4.6 DOHC scale engine SVT Tech Forum 0
B Leather Seats for My Car The Welcome Wagon 0
9 Fuel Help - Car Won't Start After Braided Fuel Line Conversion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
W Engine Oil Change Interval for a car that is not used much ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
L The quest for a 9 second street car The Welcome Wagon 12
B [Project Car] 1986 5.0 V8 Foxbody Mustang Starting Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
M giving up here, car instantly dies Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
90sickfox Virtual Car Show here ??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 39
B AC causes car to over heat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
M Engine car cuts out without revs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R Engine Car has no power under acceleration, but has no codes 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
T HELP MY CAR IS RUNNING TERRIBLY! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
E Any way to tell if my car is modified? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 64
A Electrical Help. I’ve about had it with this car.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
silverlx50 Engine Car spewing fuel Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
7 Progress Thread Oregon Pace Car Story to Coolness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 66
7 New Guy from Oregon 79 Pace Car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
A Car starts but dies Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom