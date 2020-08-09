I’m going to scale my car this week finally and am looking for any input on how to balance my car correctly.

I have coil overs in the rear with an ARB (stock style coil springs and struts up front). I believe I should scale it with me in the car. Do I balance the driver side and passenger side rear with the adjustable coil overs? Do I add preload with the ARB or leave it neutral? How much preload? What percentage should my cross be?



Let me know if you need more info, Thanks in advance.