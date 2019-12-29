Sct x4 won't hold custom tune

2012gtmixon

New Member
Dec 29, 2019
New Orleans
I have all drivers installed and current firmware. On my computer with the sct device updater, If i "load a custom tune" it shows that it was successfully programmed. Once i click "back" and go to load another, the first tune isn't there. I learned this after trying 5 times to load custom tune and get to my car with it. Only to find that there is no custom tune available on the device. Pulling my hair out..
2012 mustang 5.0, no mods. Yet.......
 

